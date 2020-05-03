Mastram On MX Player Is Every Adolescent Boy's Fantasy

So, there was a time, the 80s to be specific when books of an author named Mastram which would be sold on footpaths. Adolescents would even smuggle those books to read them in the privacy of their rooms. Mastram exactly what could satisfy an adolescent boy wanting to graduate to being a man. He would offer them exactly that. Now, here's a web series on the author himself. Titled Mastram, the author's name, the 10 episode series explores the turbulent life of the writer and how he indulged in sexual fantasies that served as an inspiration for his stories.

The web series on Mx Player, Mastram is all about imagination, passion and implementation. Set in the scenic locales of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Anshuman Jha plays the role of Mastram in the web series.

So, Is it worth watching? Well, Mastram has only just released but could be a feast for all the guys looking for some action. Mastram definitely has something to offer and besides some bold scenes, it has offers an insight into the author's life and the dilemmas he faced during his graduation from being a boy to an adult.

Verdict: Mastram is a treat for teens, adolescents bored of all the action shows on OTTs. This one will be a welcome change for them. However, strictly for adults as it has a lot of sleaze and definitely not to be watched with family.