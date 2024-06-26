‘Matka’ kickstarts a new schedule at RFC

The highly anticipated film "Matka," starring Varun Tej, has entered its third and most extensive shooting schedule. This 35-day phase, with a budget of ₹15 crores, is dedicated to recreating vintage Vizag locations on elaborate sets at Ramoji Film City (RFC). The production team's effort aims to transport the audience back in time, capturing the authenticity and grandeur of a bygone era.

"Matka" is shaping up to be a high-budget pan-India film, with significant investment in the vintage sets underscoring the filmmakers' commitment to delivering a visually spectacular experience. The sets are meticulously designed to replicate the charm and essence of Vizag from the past, promising to be a highlight of the film. A making video showcases the extensive pre-production work and grand-scale execution, offering glimpses of Varun Tej in character.

Varun Tej, known for his versatile performances, is set to bring another memorable character to life in "Matka." His role is pivotal, and his portrayal is expected to resonate with audiences nationwide. Director Karuna Kumar has penned an extensive script based on real events that shook the nation. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhry as the leading lady and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in a crucial role.

The makers of "Matka" are confident that the film's unique concept, combined with high-budget production and meticulously crafted sets, will strike a chord with audiences. Their aim is not just to entertain but to create a memorable cinematic experience that stands out in the annals of Indian cinema.

"Matka" is poised to be a landmark film in Varun Tej's career, with its ambitious production values and the recreation of vintage Vizag serving as significant highlights. The film is set to make a lasting impression, blending historical authenticity with cinematic grandeur.



