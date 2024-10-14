‘Matka’ kickstarts musical promotions with retro song ‘Le Le Raja’

Mega Prince Varun Tej's much-anticipated film Matka is gearing up for its release, with post-production in full swing. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr.Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, the film is generating buzz with its brisk promotional activities.

The makers have kick-started the musical promotions by unveiling the first song, Le Le Raja. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the retro-style track takes inspiration from the 70s and 80s, delivering infectious beats. Bhaskarabhatla’s lyrics perfectly capture the nostalgic vibe, while Neeti Mohan’s lively vocals enhance the song's energy.

In the video, Varun Tej appears in various avatars, while Nora Fatehi stuns in a glamorous retro look. Set against a vibrant pub backdrop, Nora's graceful dance moves, choreographed by Jani Master, have captivated audiences. Known for her exceptional dance skills, she dazzles as Sofia, exuding elegance throughout the performance.

The release of Le Le Raja sets a strong tone for the upcoming songs, building excitement for the film's soundtrack. Following the success of the teaser, fans are eagerly awaiting the theatrical trailer, raising expectations for the film's release.

Matka, also starring Meenakshi Chaudhry, is set to hit theaters on November 14th, offering a perfect Diwali treat for moviegoers.