May Movie Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Web Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big And Small Screens

The hottest month of the Summer season on the way… But to beat the heat, our dear filmmakers and actors of Bollywood and Tollywood are ready with their most-awaited movies. From Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Venkatesh Daggubati's F3, a couple of interesting movies are ready to make us feel the amazing aura of the theatres! Along with the movies, even the popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are ready with a bunch of new web series and original shows…



So, we have collated all the movies and shows that are ready to hit small and big screens in May… Take a look and block your dates according to the calendar!

First we will start off with the Tollywood and Bollywood movies…

Tollywood Movies

1. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Release Date: 6th May, 2022

Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon

Director: Vidyasagar Chinta

Genre: Romantic drama

Going with the plot, it revolves around a 34-year-old bachelor who is constantly pestered by society about being him unmarried!

2. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Release Date: 12th May, 2022

Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju

Director: Parasuram

Genre: Action comedy entertainer

Well, the plot of this movie is not yet unveiled but according to the posters and small videos, it seems to be revolving around money!

3. Shekar

Release Date: 20th May, 2022

Star Cast: Rajasekhar, Shivani Rajasekhar and Athmeeya Rajan

Director: Lalith

Genre: Action thriller

Even the plot of this movie is still not unveiled! So we need to wait for the trailer to witness a glimpse of the movie!

4. F3

Release Date: 27th May, 2022

Star Cast: Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Kaur, Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Bollywood Movies

1. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release Date: 13th May, 2022

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Samay

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Genre: Socio-comedy entertainer

Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. But as he is blessed with a girl child first time, he is forced to have a boy second time. But he runs away with his wife Shalini and elder daughter and sets an example to the society!

2. Dhaakad

Release Date: 20th May, 2022

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta

Director: Razneesh Razy Ghai

Genre: Action drama

This is a complete action drama and Agent Agni aka Kangana will be seen in charge to solve a human trafficking case while Arjun aka Rudraveer and his partner-in-crime Divya Dutta create a deadly aura with their brutal murders! So, we need to wait and watch how will Kangana solve this case and catch the culprits!

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release Date: 20th May, 2022

Star Cast: Kartik Aarya, Tabu, Kiara Ali Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Sharma

Director: Aneez Bazmee

Genre: Horror comedy movie

Kartik Aaryan who is a fake baba visits the royal palace to find the Manjulika soul but unfortunately he opens the door and brings her back. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Kartik Aaryan will protect Kiara whose body is occupied with Majulika's soul.

4. Anek

Release Date: 27th May, 2022

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Deeplina

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Action Thriller

Ayushmann aka Joshua will be seen in a soldier avatar in this movie!

Next, let us check out the OTT platform releases of May, 2022…

Netflix

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Available May 4

• 40 Years Young

• The Circle: Season 4

• El marginal: Season 5

• Meltdown: Three Mile Island

• Summertime: Season 3

Available May 5

• Blood Sisters

• Clark

• The Pentaverate

• Wild Babies

Available May 6

• Along for the Ride

• Marmaduke

• The Sound of Magic

• Thar

• The Takedown

• Welcome to Eden

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

Available May 10

• Workin' Moms: Season 6

• 42 Days of Darkness

• Brotherhood: Season 2

• Operation Mincemeat

• Our Father

• The Getaway King

Available May 12

• Maverix

• Savage Beauty

Available May 13

• Bling Empire: Season 2

• The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

• The Lincoln Lawyer

• New Heights

• Senior Year

Available May 16

Vampire in the Garden

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

Available May 18

• Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

• Love on the Spectrum U.S.

• The Perfect Family

• Toscana

• Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

Available May 19

• A Perfect Pairing

• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

• The G Word with Adam Conover

• Insiders: Season 2

• The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

• Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived

Available May 20

• F*ck Love Too

• Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

• Wrong Side of the Tracks

Available May 23

• Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

• Godspeed

• Sea of Love

Available May 25

• Larva Pendant

• Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

Available May 26

• Insiders: Season 2

• My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

• Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2022

Available May 1

• 42

• 3 Ninjas: Kick Back

• 40-Love

• A River Runs Through It

• Are You the One?: Season 6

• Blippi Wonders: Season 1

• Corpse Bride

• Crazy, Stupid, Love

• Den of Thieves

• Dirty Harry

• Empire State

• Forrest Gump

• Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

• Hello, My Name Is Doris

• Jackass: The Movie

• Jackass 2.5

• Jackass 3.5

• John Q

• Menace II Society

• Once Upon a Time in America

• Rambo

• Rambo: Last Blood

• Road to Perdition

• Seven Years in Tibet

• Soul Surfer

• Summerland

• The Gentlemen

• The Lake House

• U.S. Marshals

• War of the Worlds

• When Harry Met Sally

• You've Got Mail

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

• Blippi's Adventures

• Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Available May 20

• Ben Is Back

• Jackass 4.5

Available May 22

One Piece: New episodes

Available May 31

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Here's what's leaving Netflix in May 2022

Leaving May 1

• Colony: Seasons 1-3

• Hoarders: Season 11

• WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

• StartUp: Seasons 1-3

• The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

• Battleship

• Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

• Chloe

• Closer

• Coach Carter

• Dennis the Menace

• Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-6

• Final Destination 3

• Final Destination 5

• Free Willy

• Hairspray

• Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

• Happy Feet

• I Know What You Did Last Summer

• I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

• New Year's Eve

• Sniper: Legacy

• Stardust

• Sucker Punch

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

• The Blind Side

• The Devil's Advocate

• The Disaster Artist

• The Final Destination

• Top Gun

• Wild Things

• Zoolander

Amazon Prime

May 1

• Blue's Clues: Season 1

• A Quiet Place Part II

• Rumble

• Clifford the Big Red Dog

• Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

• Wrath of Man

• Independence Day

• Tombstone

• Open Range

• Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

• The Guardian

• Office Space

• Enemy of the State

• Pearl Harbor

• Fat Albert

• Lucky Number Slevin

• The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

• Tangerine

• Europa Report

• Blackfish

• The Kids in the Hall series Prime Video

• The Kids in the Hall (Credit: Amazon Studios)

• Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

• Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

• Fargo

• Valley Girl

• The Rage: Carrie 2

• Platoon

• The Woods

• Bad Influence

• Taken

• Dude, Where's My Car?

• Hitman

• Red Tails

• Sideways

• Tooth Fairy 2

• Courage Under Fire

• The Namesake

• Crank

• Mamma Mia!

• Shrek

• Shrek 2

• Battleship

• Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

• Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

• Field of Dreams

• Night Sky J.K. Simmons

• Night Sky (Credit: Amazon Studios)

• Road to Perdition

• Eye for an Eye

• Zero Dark Thirty

• A League of Their Own

• The Ugly Truth

May 6

• The Wilds: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

• The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 13

The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 18

Lovestruck High (Amazon Original)

May 19

Bang Bang Baby: Season 1, Part 2 (Amazon Original)

May 20

• Night Sky (Amazon Original)

• LOL: Si te ries, pierdes (Amazon Original)

May 27

• Emergency

• Kick Like Tayla

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

May 1

• A Beautiful Mind

• A Few Good Men

• A Perfect Getaway

• Analyze This

• Bosch: Legacy Titus Welliver

• Bosch: Legacy (Credit: Amazon Studios)

• Baby Mama

• Black Swan

• Blue Valentine

• Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

• Bride Wars

• Call Me by Your Name

• Chappie

• Crazy Heart

• Dazed and Confused

• Deja Vu

• Evan Almighty

• Eve's Bayou

• Funny People

• Galaxy Quest

• Gone Girl

• Gulliver's Travels

• Hannah

• Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

• Hitman: Agent 47

• Hulk

• In Bruges

• Kingdom of Heaven

• Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return

• Linsanity

• London Fields

• Now You See Me

• Punch-Drunk Love

• Safe House

• The Adjustment Bureau

• The Book of Life

• The Good Shepherd

• The Hunt

• The Iron Giant

• The Librarian III: The Curse of the Judas Chalice

• The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

• The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines

• The Manchurian Candidate

• The Pursuit of Happyness

• The Waterboy

• The Whole Truth

• Tower Heist

• What's Your Number?

• Year One

• Your Highness

May 2

Hellboy

May 6

Bosch: Legacy: Season 1 (Freevee Original)

May 8

Sleepless

May 20

Troppo: Season 1 (Freevee Original)

May 23

• Dredd

• Bombshell

May 27

• Emergency (2022)

• Kick Like Tayla (2022)

Disney+ Hotstar

May 4

• American Crime Story seasons 1 and 2

• Baymax and Mochi season 1

• Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 13

• Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Original)

• Egypt from Above season 1

• Family Guy season 20 episode 13

• Gigantosaurus season 3 episodes 11 to 16

• Good Trouble season 3 episodes 1 to 10

• The Great North season 2 episode 11

• Lego Star Wars All-Stars season 1

• Moon Knight episode 6 (Disney Original)

• NCIS season 18 episode 7

• Our Kind of People episode 12

• Puppy Dog Pals season 5 episodes 7 to 11

• Raven's Home season 5 episodes 1 to 5

• The Resident season 5 episode 16

• Scrapyard Supercar season 1

• Secrets of Wild India season 1

• Snowfall season 4

May 5

The Kardashians episode 4 (Disney Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 15

May 6

• Babylon AD

• Long Gone Summer

• Lost Temple of the Inca

• Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

• Mike and the Mad Dog

• Saving Venice

• Where The Heart Is

May 8

• Roadkill AOO

May 11

• A Wilderness of Error

• Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 14

• Family Guy season 20 episode 14

• The Great North season 2 episode 12

• How I Met Your Father season 1 (Disney Original)

• Kingdom of the White Wolf season 1

• NCIS season 19 episode 8

• PJ Masks season 5 episodes 10 to 16

• Primal Survivor season 5

• The Quest season 1 (Disney Original)

• The Resident season 5 episode 17

• Wonders of the Ocean season 1

May 12

• The Kardashians episode 5 (Disney Original)

• This Is Us season 6 episode 16

May 13

• Bruce Almighty

• Buffy the Vampire Slayer

• Drain the Ocean: WWII

• Drain the Sunken Pirate City

• Goodbye Christopher Robin

• Muhamman and Larry

• Sneakerella (Disney Original)

• Tommy

May 18

• American Dad season 18 episode 1

• Baking with Francisco Moreira seasons 1 and 2

• Binny and the Ghost seasons 1 and 2

• Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 15

• Chain of Command season 1

• Chicken Squad season 1 episodes 25 to 29

• The Great North season 2 episode 13

• Grown-ish season 4

• Family Guy season 20 episode 15

• Knights of Castelcorvo season 1

• Life & Beth season 1 (Disney Original)

• Mayans M.C season 3

• Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca season 1

• NCIS season 19 episode 9

• The Resident season 5 episode 18

• Ultimate Airport Dubai seasons 1 to 3

May 19

• The Kardashians episode 6 (Disney Original)

• This Is Us season 6 episode 17

May 20

• Chip 'n 'Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Original)

• D Wade: Life Unexpected

• King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics

• Qualified

• The Transporter

• The Transporter 2

• The Valet

• Wild Botswana

May 25

• Alaska American Rescue season 1

• American Dad season 18 episode 2

• Awesome Animals season 1

• Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 16

• Building Wild season 2

• Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

• De Worsten Van Babel Op De Camping season 1

• Eye Wonder season 1 episodes 1 to 6

• Family Guy season 20 episode 16

• The Great North season 2 episode 14

• Mira, Royal Detective season 1 episodes 13 to 20

• NCIS season 19 episode 10

• NYPD Blues seasons 1 to 12

• Papas Por Encargo season 1 (Disney Original)

• Port Protection Alaska season 1 episodes 3 and 4

• The Resident season 5 episode 19

• Secrets of Aunt Katie seasons 7 and 8

• Wild Russia

• Wu-Tang season 1 (Disney Original)

May 26

• The Kardashians episode 7 (Disney Original)

• This Is Us season 6 episode 18

May 27

• Big Momma's House

• Big Momma's House 2

• Big Momma's: Like Father, Like Son

• Daredevil

• Drain the Titanic

• JFK

• Jumper

• The Negotiator

• Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2 (Disney Original)

• Patti Cakes

• What's Your Number

• We Feed People (Disney Original)

May 31

Pistol (Disney Original)

So guys enjoy watching all these shows and movies in both theatres and homes along with holding an icy cool ice cream!