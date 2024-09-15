‘Mechanic Rocky’ gears for Diwali release, announces second single

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming movie Mechanic Rocky, which is going to be much-awaited mass action-comedy entertainer. Written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, this one is produced by veteran filmmaker Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.

There is much to say about Mechanic Rocky, as of now, since the release of "First Gear," the excitement of the masses for the movie seems to have caught fire. The first single, Guledu Guledu, by Jakes Bijoy, did miraculously well. The makers recently announced the release of the second single, ‘O Pillo’ song, on 18 September. The poster of the song is already mesmerizing featuring Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary in a romantic posture speaks to their on-screen chemistry.

Featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the lead heroines, music scorse by Jakes Bijoy. Camerawork will be handled by Manoj Katasani while editing will be taken care of by Anwar Ali. Production designs by Kranti Priyam and executive producers are Satyam Rajesh and Vidyasagar J.

Mechanic Rocky, to be seen on October 31, Diwali festive season, promising an action-packed, fun-filled experience at the cinema for viewers.