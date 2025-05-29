Live
- 10-Minute Yoga Poses to Naturally Cool Your Body During Summer
- NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi
- CM Naidu Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari for Approving Badvel–Nellore Highway Project
- Cannacraft understands that true greatness walks a fine line between harm and healing, myth and medicine
- Pawan Kalyan Wraps Dubbing for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1’ Ahead of June 12 Release
- Maoist caught after encounter in Koraput
- 'Chidiya' director Mehran Amrohi says he can never reverse engineer a film as per market demand
- Dinesh Vijan and maddock films’ 7th hit in a row, bhool chuk maaf, proves they have cracked the code to connecting with audiences
- Preparing for perfect challenges, Indian men's football team reaches Thailand
- We need to be future-ready, Atmanirbharata is the only way: IAF chief A.P. Singh
Meenaakshi Chaudhary becomes south cinema’s rising star, bags major projects back-to-back
Actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names in South Indian cinema, with her recent casting in two...
Actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names in South Indian cinema, with her recent casting in two high-profile films creating waves in the industry. After receiving acclaim for her performances in Lucky Bhaskar opposite Dulquer Salmaan and The GOAT alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Meenaakshi has clearly positioned herself as a director’s favourite in the South.
Her impressive rise has been marked by her entry into two much-talked-about films. First, she was brought on board to play the lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in an upcoming untitled project directed by Karthik Dandu under the SVCC banner. Industry sources reveal that Meenaakshi was always the top contender for the role, and the decision to cast her reflects the makers’ confidence in her aligning perfectly with the film's vision.
Soon after, Meenaakshi was also confirmed as the new lead in Anaganaga Oka Raju, a romantic comedy starring Naveen Polishetty. Initially, the film featured a different lead, but changes due to scheduling conflicts paved the way for Meenaakshi to take the spotlight. The film’s second teaser, released in December 2024, showcased her sparkling chemistry with Naveen and generated a positive response from audiences.
What sets Meenaakshi apart is not just her screen presence but her strategic approach to role selection. She is reportedly reviewing both Telugu and Tamil scripts with pan-India potential, showing a keen interest in building a wider cinematic footprint.
With two big films already in her kitty and more speculated on the horizon, Meenaakshi Chaudhary is not just replacing anyone—she’s carving a space for herself as one of the brightest rising stars in Indian cinema. Directors and trade analysts alike are closely watching her journey, anticipating a big 2026 ahead.