Mega Star Chiranjeevi Garu and Surekha Garu departed for Singapore to visit Mark Shankar
Mark Shankar, the younger son of Pawan Kalyan, was injured in a fire accident that took place in a classroom in Singapore.
Their visit aims to review Shankar's health condition. Arrangements are being made to provide the best medical care for Mark Shankar.
An official update on his health will be released soon.
