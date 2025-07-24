‘Mega157’ wraps third schedule in Kerala

The much-awaited wholesome entertainer #Mega157, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by blockbuster hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, is progressing at a brisk pace. The film is being jointly produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, with presentation by Smt. Archana.

The latest update from the team reveals that the third schedule has been successfully wrapped up in Kerala. This leg of the shoot featured a visually appealing song sequence along with some crucial talkie portions. According to the makers, both the song and the scenes have come out exceptionally well and will be a treat for fans.

To mark the completion of this schedule, the production team shared a cheerful photograph of Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi smiling in front of a private jet, reflecting the upbeat spirit on set.

The recent promo unveiled Chiranjeevi in a vintage, stylish avatar, drawing immense appreciation from fans. True to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style, the shooting is proceeding with perfect planning and jet-speed execution. The makers hint that the film will carry a strong nostalgic feel.

#Mega157 boasts a top-tier technical crew, with Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Bheems Ceciroleo composing the music, and Tammiraju on editing duties. The writing team includes S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, while S. Krishna also serves as the executive producer. Renowned art director A.S. Prakash is also on board.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release during Sankranti 2026.