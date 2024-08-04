Megastar Chiranjeevi, Globalstar Ram Charan prays and donates 1 Cr for Wayanad Flood Victims

Known for his philanthropic spirit, Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his son, global star Ram Charan, have stepped forward to support the victims of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala. The duo have announced a joint donation of Rs. 1 crore towards relief efforts.

This generous contribution follows a long history of Chiranjeevi extending support to those in need. From the Kargil War to the Gujarat earthquake, the tsunami, Uttarakhand floods, Konasema floods, and the Vizag cyclone, Chiranjeevi has consistently been at the forefront of providing aid during times of crisis.

In the wake of the recent tragedy in Wayanad, where hundreds have lost their lives and countless are in need of assistance, Chiranjeevi expressed his grief on social media, stating, "My heart breaks for those who lost their lives in Wayanad district. Praying for the recovery of the victims."

Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 4, 2024

This act of compassion from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan adds to the growing list of celebrities from the film industry who have extended their support to the Kerala government in its relief efforts. Their contribution highlights the importance of coming together during times of adversity and underscores their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected.

Chiranjeevi's generous act is winning hearts across the nation and inspiring others to come forward with their own donations. His selfless contribution is setting a powerful example, igniting a wave of compassion and encouraging individuals and organizations alike to extend their support to those affected by the Wayanad tragedy.

The death toll in Kerala's Wayanad district continues to rise as rescue operations enter their sixth day. The devastating landslide that struck on July 30 has claimed over 360 lives, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Around 1,300 rescuers, supported by heavy machinery, are working tirelessly at ground zero to reach survivors trapped amidst the rubble. The tireless efforts of the rescue teams are a beacon of hope in this tragedy, but the grim reality of the situation remains a stark reminder of the immense scale of the disaster.