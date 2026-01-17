Michelle Randolph addresses Glen Powell dating rumours

Washington : Actor Michelle Randolph has spoken out about the dating rumours linking her with Hollywood star Glen Powell, saying she prefers to keep her personal life separate from her professional career.

In an interview with InStyle, as quoted by E! News, Randolph emphasised the importance of maintaining boundaries between her public image and her private life. “For peace of mind, that separation is really important to me,” she said, adding that public perception does not necessarily reflect who a person truly is.

Speculation about a possible relationship between Randolph and Powell has been growing following several public appearances together. The two were first spotted in November at a dive bar in Austin, Texas, and were later seen holidaying together in Miami and St Barts over the New Year. They have also been photographed socialising with mutual celebrity friends, including Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev and Chord Overstreet.

According to E! News, a TikTok video further fuelled the rumours, showing Powell dancing closely with Randolph. In the clip, the Twisters actor is seen holding her around the waist and twirling her to the music during the outing.

Powell, 37, also made headlines at the Golden Globes 2026 by continuing his long-standing tradition of attending the event with his parents as his dates. Randolph was later spotted bonding with his mother at a post-Globes celebration. Joking about the tradition, Powell remarked on Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026 that it is “hard to get a plus two at the Golden Globes”.

The rumours come months after speculation surrounding Powell’s alleged relationship with his former co-star Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, who has since moved on with music executive Scooter Braun, had previously clarified that she and Powell were never romantically involved. Speaking to Variety in October 2025, she said that while they share mutual care and respect, their relationship never went beyond friendship.