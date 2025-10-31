Mickey J Meyer joins Havish and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina’s ‘Nenu Ready’

Young actor Havish, known for his performances in Nuvvila, Genius, Ram Leela, and Seven, is teaming up with blockbuster director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, who has delivered hits like Cinema Chupista Mama, Nenu Local, Dhamaka, and Majaka. Their new project, titled Nenu Ready, is being produced by Nikhila Koneru under the Harniks India LLP banner, with Kavya Thapar playing the female lead.

In an exciting addition, celebrated composer Mickey J Meyer has come on board to score the film’s music. This marks his first collaboration with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, promising a refreshing blend of mass and melodic tunes.

The film’s production is progressing swiftly, with the makers expressing delight over its development. The title glimpse of Nenu Ready received an overwhelming response upon release, heightening anticipation among fans.

Nizar Shafi is handling the cinematography, while Praveen Pudi is in charge of editing. The story and screenplay are penned by Vikranth Srinivas. With this dynamic combination of talent, Nenu Ready is shaping up to be a complete entertainer blending energy, melody, and emotion in equal measure.