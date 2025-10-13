  • Menu
‘Mithra Mandali’ gets U/A certificate

'Mithra Mandali' gets U/A certificate
The upcoming entertainer ‘Mithra Mandali’, starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, has successfully completed its censor formalities...

The upcoming entertainer ‘Mithra Mandali’, starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Directed by Vijayendra, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Prathap, and Dr. Vijayendra Reddy Teegala under Saptaashva Media Works in association with B.V. Works, and presented by Bunny Vas. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 16.

The censor board appreciated the film for its wholesome entertainment and sharp satire on various social systems. They praised the makers for blending buddy comedy with thought-provoking humor, making it a film that appeals to all sections of the audience.

Featuring a fun and emotional track between Priyadarshi and Niharika, the film also stars Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara in key comic roles. Adding to the laughter are Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, while Brahmanandam appears in a special surprise role. With strong positive buzz, ‘Mithra Mandali’ is gearing up for a grand release on October 16.

