Live
- Defence Ministry utilises over 50 pc of capital outlay by Sep in current fiscal
- ‘All accused, including DGP, must be arrested’: Punjab SCC on IPS official’s death case
- Tripura CM Saha urges FM Sitharaman to raise loan cap for externally aided projects
- PoK residents view deal with Pak authorities as 'temporary truce'
- CM Vijayan’s marathon Middle East tour begins Tuesday, Saudi Arabia struck off itinerary
- We are ready when you are: Trump expresses willingness to strike nuclear deal with Iran
- Surat Municipal Corporation to list Gujarat’s first green bond on NSE on Oct 16
- Received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath
- Andhra IPS officer Sanjay’s bail plea dismissed
- 12,000 special trains running for Diwali, Chhath: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
‘Mithra Mandali’ gets U/A certificate
The upcoming entertainer ‘Mithra Mandali’, starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, has successfully completed its censor formalities...
The upcoming entertainer ‘Mithra Mandali’, starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Directed by Vijayendra, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Prathap, and Dr. Vijayendra Reddy Teegala under Saptaashva Media Works in association with B.V. Works, and presented by Bunny Vas. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 16.
The censor board appreciated the film for its wholesome entertainment and sharp satire on various social systems. They praised the makers for blending buddy comedy with thought-provoking humor, making it a film that appeals to all sections of the audience.
Featuring a fun and emotional track between Priyadarshi and Niharika, the film also stars Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara in key comic roles. Adding to the laughter are Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, while Brahmanandam appears in a special surprise role. With strong positive buzz, ‘Mithra Mandali’ is gearing up for a grand release on October 16.