‘Mithra Mandali’ team lights up Vijayawada Utsav, promises endless fun from Oct 16

The festive spirit of Vijayawada Utsav reached new heights as the team of Mithra Mandali joined the Dusshera celebrations and interacted with an enthusiastic crowd. After the success of its teaser and chart-topping songs like Kattanduko Janaki, Swecha Standuu, and Jambar Gimbar Lala, the event marked the next phase of the film’s promotions.

Presenter Bunny Vas promised audiences a laughter riot, comparing the film’s entertainment quotient to their earlier success Little Hearts. “You’ll leave theatres with stomach pain from laughing so much,” he said. Producer Bhanu Pratapa expressed gratitude to Vijayawada for the warm welcome, assuring that the film will deliver “next-level fun” when it arrives in cinemas on October 16.

Music director RR Dhruvan, who performed live at the event, called Mithra Mandali a turning point in his career. Actors Prasad Behara, Vishnu Oi, Niharika NM, and Priyadarshi also addressed the crowd, highlighting the film’s clean, family-friendly comedy. Priyadarshi described Vijayawada as the “heartbeat of Telugu cinema” and assured audiences a wholesome entertainer.

Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works & Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali features Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara, alongside comedy favorites Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh. Backed by producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, the film promises to be one of the most entertaining releases of the year.