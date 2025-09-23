Mohanlal begins shooting for ‘Drishyam 3’

The highly awaited Drishyam 3 has officially commenced filming, with shooting beginning after a traditional pooja ceremony. Starring Mohanlal, the film marks the third chapter in the iconic Malayalam franchise that has captivated audiences for over a decade.

The announcement comes at a special time for Mohanlal, who was recently named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinematic honour. He will receive the award at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi, becoming only the second Malayali to achieve this distinction after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The Drishyam series follows Georgekutty, a cable TV operator who goes to extreme lengths to shield his family after a crime. While the first film, released in 2013, was a blockbuster, its sequel in 2021 further deepened the suspenseful saga. The universal appeal of the storyline has led to successful remakes in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages.

Director Jeethu Joseph, returning for the third installment, revealed that Drishyam 3 will shift focus slightly. “The new film will explore Georgekutty’s family life years later and lean more towards a family drama than a thriller,” he shared.

Meanwhile, the Telugu remake is also in the works. Actor Venkatesh, who reprises the role as Rambabu, is expected to begin filming once he completes Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and his upcoming collaboration with Trivikram.