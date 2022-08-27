Mohanlal to play lead in father-son drama film ‘Vrushabha’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will play the lead in director Nanda Kishore's upcoming magnum opus 'Vrushabha', a film that is to be shot in Malayalam and Telugu and dubbed in several other languages including Tamil and Kannada.



The film is to be produced by AVS Studios, founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas. It is to be made as one of the six films that AVS intends to produce across languages and genres in its first phase.

Sources say that the film, which will be high on emotions, will revolve around the conflict between two emotions that run the world - love and revenge.

The film is a high-octane father-son drama, with megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of the father. A big Telugu star is likely to play the part of the son. The star who will play the son is to be announced later.

Mohanlal said: "The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of 'Vrushabha'. It's a riveting father-son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore's vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together."

Nanda Kishore, who is directing the film, says: "At the heart of every good film are characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after you have seen the film. I have been writing 'Vrushabha' for the last five years. It's a dream come true to work with Mohanlal sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors."

AVS Studios founder Abhishek Vyas says: "I am excited to work with the one and only megastar Mohanlal, an actor whom I have always admired! We have a solid script in place and are confident that we'll give the audience a truly entertaining experience with 'Vrushabha'." 'Vrushabha' is a AVS Studios Presentation in association with Shyam Sunder's First Step Movies. Directed by Nanda Kishore and Produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sunder, the film is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023, and expected to release in early 2024 in over 3,000 cinemas worldwide.