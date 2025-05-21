Mohanlal’s Birthday Glimpse From ‘Kannappa’ Sparks Curiosity

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is currently riding high with back-to-back ₹200 crore grossers, will next be seen in the much-anticipated pan-Indian epic 'Kannappa', led by Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu. Mohanlal is celebrating his birthday today, and to mark the occasion, a special update has been unveiled from the film, which is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on June 27.

On this special occasion, the makers of 'Kannappa' released an electrifying glimpse featuring Mohanlal in a powerful and intense avatar. The short video showcases him walking with fierce determination, exuding a magnetic screen presence that commands attention. Amplified by a goosebumps-inducing background score, the glimpse has generated significant curiosity.

Mohanlal plays the formidable role of Kirata, a legendary figure associated with divine might. His inclusion in the cast undoubtedly elevates the film’s scale and appeal, promising a performance that fans across languages are eagerly awaiting.

Vishnu Manchu and the 'Kannappa' team are sparing no effort in promoting the film. The promotional campaign has been both aggressive and strategic, with each update creating massive buzz across social media and industry circles. From unveiling character posters to teasers, the promotional drive is unlike anything seen in recent times.

Fans can expect many more surprises in the lead-up to the grand release.