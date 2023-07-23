Mohanlal’s PAN Indian project ‘Vrushabha’ kick-starts today

Live
Mollywood stalwart Mohanlal’s PAN Indian project “Vrushabha” has solid hype around it. Young Tollywood actor Roshan Meka is playing a vital role.
Mollywood stalwart Mohanlal’s PAN Indian project “Vrushabha” has solid hype around it. Young Tollywood actor Roshan Meka is playing a vital role. “Vrushabha” will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. The film is said to be a package of jaw-dropping action, intense drama, and raw elements. Nanda Kishore will be directing the film.
The film’s shoot has commenced today. Mohanlal took to his Twitter and revealed the same. He sought the blessings of one and all on this occasion. Actress Ooha, the mother of Roshan, gave the first clap to kick-start the shooting formalities. Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Roshan.
Pop singer Zahrah S Khan, Simran, and Garuda Ram are playing other crucial roles. Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Shobaa Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Mathur, and Shyam Sunder are the producers of this action entertainer. The movie will have a gigantic release in 4500 screens in 2024.