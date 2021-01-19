Mollywood Actor Prithviraj Buys KGF Chapter 2 Malayalam Distribution Rights

We all know that KGF Chapter 2 teaser was leaked earlier than the date that was officially fixed by the team. As a result, the producers had to release the teaser on the previous day itself. But this has not caused any issues either to the team or fans as the teaser of KGF was viewed by millions of people within a span of a few minutes of its release on the official channel.

Besides fans, some celebrities too have become fans of KGF and have expressed their appreciation about the teaser. One of them is Malayalam star Prithvi Raj Sukumaran. "I am a big fan of KGF series. I have connections with the team of that movie. KGF team met me after the movie 'Lucifer' and have discussed with me about the partnership with the cinema. Hence I am presenting KGF movie with all respects," thus has stated Prithvi Raj.



"It is an honour to present the most expected movie of the Indian film industry KGF Chapter 2 from Prithvi Raj production. I am eager to watch the sequel story of Rocky Bhai," adds Prithvi Raj Sukumaran. Prithvi Raj Sukumaran productions has taken the distributorship of KGF Chapter 2 movie's Malayalam version.

By now you know that the teaser of the movie has crossed the astronomic 150 million views and counting which is a record in itself.



KGF Chapter 2 stars Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt among others. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kirangdur under the Hombale films banner which is also going to produce Prabhas's movie to be helmed by the same director.

