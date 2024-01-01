Monika Khanna advises to find balance between pursuing goals, being compassionate and kind-hearted

Actress Monika Khanna, known for her roles in television shows like 'Aasman Se Aage', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', and 'Thapki Pyar Ki', emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective in life. According to her, while ambition is crucial for success, one must not ignore their emotional side. Monika advises finding a balance between pursuing goals and being compassionate and kind-hearted.

She emphasizes that understanding others' perspectives and resolving issues is essential for a decent and successful life in society. Monika encourages focusing on work and pursuing dreams while also being mindful of others' struggles. She suggests being good, helping others without expecting much in return, and cultivating a compassionate and kind heart. According to her, offering help without expectations and embracing the treasure of love and kindness within oneself is essential.

Monika concludes by highlighting the need for more love in the world, especially when many people are internally broken. She encourages individuals to keep doing good deeds, living their dreams, and spreading love and kindness to make the world a better place.







