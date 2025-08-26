‘Mr Ramu’ audio gets a grand launch

The audio of the upcoming film Mr. Ramu, starring Bontha Ramu in the lead role, was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad. Directed by Ajay Koundinya and produced under the Renuka Devi Films banner, the movie features Ajay Ghosh as the antagonist, with Jabardasth Apparao in a key role.

Speaking at the launch, director Ajay Koundinya described the film as a blend of entertainment and a strong social message. “Mr. Ramu addresses the serious issue of child kidnappings in hospitals while keeping audiences engaged. Our producer Ramu, who also plays the hero, has delivered an impressive performance as an auto driver,” he said. The director thanked Ajay Ghosh and Apparao for supporting the project and emphasized the struggles faced by small films in gaining visibility.

Bontha Ramu, making his debut as hero and producer, revealed that this film fulfills his long-cherished dream. “When I heard this story, I immediately decided to take it up. I am thrilled to act and produce this project,” he shared, announcing that he and Ajay Koundinya will collaborate on nine more films together.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from the team. Actress Avantika, who performed a special song, hoped for a strong audience response, while heroine Sandhya said her role was a dream come true. Music director Hruday Mugdal, who also penned the lyrics, expressed confidence that songs like Paya Paya would resonate with listeners.