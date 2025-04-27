Mridulais a character full of layers: Srinidhi Shetty on ‘HIT 3’

Ahead of the pan-India release of HIT: The 3rd Case on May 1, heroine Srinidhi Shetty shared insights about the film and her role at a recent press meet.

Talking about her character, Srinidhi said, "I play Mridula, an independent character with multiple layers. Arjun Sarkar, played by Nani, is violent and intense, but when it comes to Mridula, he is very protective. You will understand Mridula's significance only after watching the film."

When asked about the weight of her role, she explained, "In investigative crime thrillers, heroines usually have limited scope. But director SaileshKolanu has beautifully blended the heroine’s role into the story. In HIT 3, my character has a strong connection to the plot."

On working with Nani, she said, "He is such a grounded and natural performer. He made me very comfortable on set, and that reflected in my performance."

Srinidhi also revealed that she dubbed for herself in Telugu. "Though initially a dubbing artist recorded for me, I requested the director to let me try. He liked my voice, and it felt amazing to have my own voice in my first Telugu film."

Speaking about the film’s genre, she added, "There is violence in HIT 3, similar to my previous films like KGF. As the dialogue says, ‘I don’t like violence, but violence likes me’ (laughs)."

Praising the technical team, she said, "Mickey J. Meyer’s music is thrilling, Shanugaru's visuals are brilliant, and overall the technical standards are top notch."

On her rumored casting in KGF 3 and Ramayana, Srinidhi clarified, "I auditioned for Sita’s role but wasn’t selected. The final call was with the filmmakers."