Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh Team Up for Action-Packed Drama 'Dacoit'

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to star alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama Dacoit. Directed by Shaneil Deo, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh, the film promises an intense narrative of love, betrayal, and revenge.

According to the makers, Dacoit follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an emotional and action-packed drama.

Thakur's involvement in the project was announced on Sesh's 40th birthday, accompanied by a teaser poster for the film. Sharing the announcement, Sesh wrote, "Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT."

Expressing her excitement, Thakur, known for her role in Sita Ramam, called Dacoit a "great mixture of rustic storytelling." She added, “The character I’m set to play will allow me to explore new dimensions as an actor. I’m thrilled to immerse myself in the world created by Shaneil.”

Adivi Sesh, acclaimed for films like Major and Goodachari, described Dacoit as a "solid action film with a touching love story." He praised Thakur, saying, “Mrunal brings unmatched charm and depth to every role she portrays. Her addition to the team elevates Dacoit to a whole new level.”

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is being filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad.