Mrunal Thakur declares she is single and ready to mingle

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has addressed swirling rumours about her personal life, making it clear that she is currently not in a relationship. During a recent appearance on the game show Wheel of Fortune with host Akshay Kumar, she was playfully asked about her relationship status amid widespread media buzz. Thakur responded, “Single, ready to mingle,” prompting laughter and excitement from the audience.

Her candid confession comes in the backdrop of rampant speculation on social media about a possible Valentine’s Day wedding to Southern star Dhanush — rumours she has firmly dismissed as baseless.

The online chatter that linked Mrunal Thakur to a romantic union with Dhanush specifically on February 14 had gained traction in recent weeks. However, the actress refuted these claims, describing them as nothing more than unfounded speculation, sometimes even joking that a supposed wedding date felt closer to April Fools’ Day than reality.

Separately, in interviews connected to her promotional engagements, Thakur acknowledged that marriage is something she sees as part of her future — but emphasised it will be only if and when the right person and right moment arrive. She reiterated that she would be the first to personally announce such life news if it were true.

Mrunal is currently promoting her upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, which has added to the heightened public interest in her personal status, especially following various social media mentions and press speculation.