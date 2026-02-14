  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur declares she is single and ready to mingle

  • Created On:  14 Feb 2026 12:02 PM IST
Mrunal Thakur declares she is single and ready to mingle
X

The online chatter that linked Mrunal Thakur to a romantic union with Dhanush specifically on February 14 had gained traction in recent weeks. However, the actress refuted these claims, describing them as nothing more than unfounded speculation, sometimes even joking that a supposed wedding date felt closer to April Fools’ Day than reality.

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has addressed swirling rumours about her personal life, making it clear that she is currently not in a relationship. During a recent appearance on the game show Wheel of Fortune with host Akshay Kumar, she was playfully asked about her relationship status amid widespread media buzz. Thakur responded, “Single, ready to mingle,” prompting laughter and excitement from the audience.

Her candid confession comes in the backdrop of rampant speculation on social media about a possible Valentine’s Day wedding to Southern star Dhanush — rumours she has firmly dismissed as baseless.

The online chatter that linked Mrunal Thakur to a romantic union with Dhanush specifically on February 14 had gained traction in recent weeks. However, the actress refuted these claims, describing them as nothing more than unfounded speculation, sometimes even joking that a supposed wedding date felt closer to April Fools’ Day than reality.

Separately, in interviews connected to her promotional engagements, Thakur acknowledged that marriage is something she sees as part of her future — but emphasised it will be only if and when the right person and right moment arrive. She reiterated that she would be the first to personally announce such life news if it were true.

Mrunal is currently promoting her upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, which has added to the heightened public interest in her personal status, especially following various social media mentions and press speculation.

Tags

Actress Mrunal ThakurWheel of Fortune ShowValentine's DayCelebrity LifeBollywood South celebrity dating news
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Natalia Janoszek brings glamour, grit and a fierce competitive edge

    Natalia Janoszek brings glamour, grit and a fierce competitive edge

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X