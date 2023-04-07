Mrunal Thakur Raising Temperature in Hor Summer

Mrunal Thakur is a highly skilled Indian actress who has showcased her talents in both film and television. She is best known for her exceptional performances in notable productions such as "Love Sonia," "Super 30," and "Kumkum Bhagya," which have earned her critical acclaim. Her outstanding acting abilities have been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Screen Award for Best Female Debut and the International Indian Film Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Check Out Latest Pictures























































