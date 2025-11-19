‘Mufti Police’ locks Telugu release on Nov 21

The Tamil investigative personal drama “Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga,” starring Action King Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh, is all set for its Telugu release as “Mufti Police” on November 21. Directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan and produced by G. Arul Kumar under G.S.R. Arts, the film is being presented to Telugu audiences by noted producer A. N. Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations.

Revolving around the mysterious murder of a writer, the film blends an intense police investigation with deeply layered personal drama, offering a unique tone within the thriller genre. Notably, the story also touches upon autism, a subject of increasing relevance, making the film emotionally resonant beyond its crime narrative.

Producer A. N. Balaji expressed confidence in the film’s reception in both Tamil and Telugu states, citing the strong fan base of Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh.

He stated, “Alongside gripping action, the personal drama in Mufti Police is very engaging. We are releasing it in a large number of theatres, and we believe it will achieve tremendous success. My sincere thanks to producer G. Arul Kumar and director Dinesh Lakshmanan for bringing such a wonderful film.” The film also features Ram Kumar Ganesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Praveen Raja, and others in important roles.