Muralitharan’s bio-pic ‘800’ locks release date

The biopic of the legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan, titled “800,”generated some curiosity in movie lovers with its recently released trailer. It grabbed the audience attention with the content and the way trailer was cut. Now, the film, which delves into the cricketer’s life and his remarkable journey, is again in the spotlight.

The filmmakers have chosen their social media platforms to announce the release date of “800.” The movie is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. To mark this occasion, the creators have unveiled a striking poster. In Telugu, the film will face competition at the box office from Kiran Abbavaram’s “Rules Ranjann,”Sudheer Babu’s “MaamaMascheendra,” and Colours Swathi’s “Month of Madhu.”

Madhur Mittal, renowned for his role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” takes on the lead role in this movie, directed by MS Sripathy. Produced by Vivek Rangachari of Train Motion Pictures and distributed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, this biopic is accompanied by a captivating musical score composed by Ghibran.







