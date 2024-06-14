‘Music Shop Murthy’ review: A heartfelt journey of dreams and determination

Ajay Ghosh, well-known for his roles as a villain and comedian in Tollywood, takes a bold step by starring in a unique role in the film "Music Shop Murthy." Released on June 14, the movie also features Chandini Chowdary in a pivotal role. Directed by Siva Paladugu, the film has garnered attention for its intriguing premise and emotional depth. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Murthy (Ajay Ghosh) runs a music shop in Vinukonda, renting out cassettes and setting up sound systems for functions. His wife (Amani) supports him, although she frequently argues that they should sell the music shop and start a mobile centre instead. Despite of his struggles, Murthy dreams of becoming a DJ. Meanwhile, Anjana (Chandini Chowdary) also aspires to be a DJ but faces opposition from her father (Bhanuchander), who breaks her DJ console. When Anjana brings the broken console to Murthy for repair, a unique friendship forms. Murthy agrees to fix the console on the condition that Anjana teaches him how to DJ. The film follows Murthy's journey as he strives to achieve his dream against all odds.

Performances:

Ajay Ghosh is the film's main highlight, delivering a powerful performance that brings Murthy's character to life. He convincingly portrays a 50-year-old middle-class man with dreams of becoming a DJ, balancing both humor and emotion. Chandini Chowdary impresses with her acting, playing a supportive and inspiring role. Bhanuchander and Amani provide solid support, adding depth to their respective characters.

Technicalities:

The film's technical aspects are commendable. Director Siva Paladugu succeeds in creating a relatable and heartwarming narrative about dreams and determination. The cinematography, handled by Rasool Ellore and Prasad Moorella, captures the essence of the story beautifully. The music, composed by Alberto Gurioli, is a significant asset, with the Budapest Orchestra's background score enhancing the film's emotional and dramatic moments. The editing by Tammiraju is crisp, maintaining a steady pace throughout the film.

Analysis:

"Music Shop Murthy" stands out for its unique storyline and emotional depth. The first half sets up the characters and their struggles effectively, leading to an emotionally charged interval. The second half delves into Murthy's journey to become a DJ, keeping the audience engaged with its heartfelt moments and character development. The climax is particularly moving, leaving a lasting impact.

On a whole, "Music Shop Murthy" is a film that mesmerizes with its touching story and strong performances. Ajay Ghosh's portrayal of Murthy is both inspiring and relatable, making the film a must-watch for those who appreciate heartfelt dramas. With its well-crafted narrative and technical finesse, "Music Shop Murthy" is a delightful cinematic experience that resonates with audiences.

Rating: 3.25/5