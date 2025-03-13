'My life has been made by the critics', says Raghav Juyal

Mumbai: Actor Raghav Juyal, who was recently seen in the action film 'Kill', likes to keep his critics close. The actor feels that criticism helps a person make their work better. He said his life has been shaped by critics.

Raghav has been widely recognised as the 'King of Slow Motion' owing to his dancing skills. The actor started his career as a dancer on a reality dancing show when he first gained national attention as a contestant on the dancing reality show 'Dance India Dance 3'. His distinctive slow-motion dance moves captivated audiences. He eventually made a move into the profession of acting, and has carved a unique niche in the Indian entertainment industry.

His transition to films took a defining turn with 'Kill', in which he played the menacing antagonist, Fani. His compelling performance earned him critical acclaim and led to his nomination for 'Best Supporting Actor' at the Critics' Choice Awards India 2025.

Reflecting on the impact of critical recognition on his career, Juyal shared, "My life has been made by the critics, my career shift happened because of the recognition I received from them, especially with 'Kill'. It truly works for an actor when critics praise you because it also leads to more opportunities".

It is incredibly difficult to change your image from something you’re so well known for to something new, for both the audience and the industry to accept you as an actor. It took me five years to build this image", he added.

Raghav has expanded his repertoire to include acting and television hosting, showcasing his versatility across various entertainment platforms.