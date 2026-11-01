Mythri Movie Makers, Mitti and Moon Films join hands for ‘Mynaa’

The upcoming Telugu romantic entertainer ‘Mynaa’ was officially launched with pooja rituals held at Daiva Sannidhanam, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The film is jointly produced under the banners of leading production house Mythri Movie Makers and Sai Rajesh’s new banner Mitti and Moon Films.

The makers have also released the first look of the film through a poster which gives us an insight into the romantic story of the film. It features two couples dealing with their love stories amidst difficulties.

Mynaa directed by Chanti Babu features Shivamani Patnamsetti, Geetha Mahavadi, Chanti Babu and Divya Jayaraj in lead roles. The story and screenplay is written by Mahi Ippalapelli. The music is composed by none other than Music maestro Mani Sharma.

Sai Rajesh who is known for supporting unique love stories will present a gripping romantic story. The regular shoot will commence shortly