‘Na Nalla Kaluva Puvva’ from ‘Teppa Samudram’ spotlight struggles faced by young girls

Scheduled for release on April 12th, ‘Teppa Samudram’ emerges as a promising cinematic venture, featuring Chaitanya Rao and Arjun Ambati as the leading protagonists, supported by Kishori Datrak in the heroine's role and Ravi Shankar in a pivotal character. Directed by Satish Rapolu and produced by Neerukanti Manjula Raghavender Goud under the esteemed banner of Srimani Entertainments, the film promises to offer an emotional rollercoaster ride for moviegoers.

The anticipation surrounding ‘Teppa Samudram’ is palpable, with audiences eagerly awaiting its theatrical release after the completion of its shooting schedule. Adding to the excitement is the recent unveiling of the soul-stirring song "Na Nalla Kaluva Puvva," penned and performed by Penchal Das. This emotionally charged composition shines a spotlight on the struggles faced by young girls, shedding light on their pain and the anguish experienced by their families, making it a poignant addition to the film's soundtrack.

Producer Raghavender Goud expressed his deep admiration for director Satish Rapolu's storytelling prowess, citing his previous directorial endeavor, "Out Foot," as a testament to his ability to deliver impactful narratives. Confident in the film's potential, Goud hopes that audiences will embrace ‘TeppaSamudram’ with the same fervor and appreciation.

Director Satish Rapolu echoed Goud's sentiments, commending the unwavering dedication of the production team in bringing the film to fruition. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to delivering a compelling cinematic experience, Rapolu believes that ‘Teppa Samudram’ will resonate strongly with audiences, offering a blend of emotional depth and commercial appeal.

As the release date draws near, expectations are running high for ‘Teppa Samudram’ to make a significant impact on the hearts and minds of movie enthusiasts, promising an unforgettable journey through its gripping narrative and powerful performances.







