Naane Varuvean Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

After the recent blockbuster love story film Thiruchitrambalam (Thiru), the star actor Dhanush is back with the psychological thriller Naane Varuvean. The Telugu title of the Selvaraghavan-directed film is Nene Vasthunna. The movie opened in theatres worldwide and has been licenced for digital streaming by the top OTT service Amazon Prime Video for a respectable sum.

In this movie, which stars Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam as the female leads, Dhanush performs dual roles. This movie was produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Yuvan Shankar Raja provided the soundtrack. In his recent flick, Thiruchitrambalam entered a 100-crore club. Everyone and the trade pandits are eagerly waiting for the Box Office collections of this upcoming film. Let's wait and see how many wonders this upcoming psychological thriller film will do at the box office worldwide.