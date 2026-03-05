Naga Chaitanya’s mystical avatar raises expectations on ‘Vrushakarma’

After delivering the biggest blockbuster of his career with Thandel, actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up to surprise audiences once again with his upcoming film Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Dandu, who earlier impressed audiences with Virupaksha, the film has already generated strong buzz. The excitement intensified further as the makers released the first glimpse of the film.

The teaser opens with a chilling sequence where the antagonist sketches a mysterious drawing. In a shocking twist, the sketch turns into reality when a bat emerges from the villain’s body and kills a man. A powerful voice-over then reveals that whenever supernatural forces disrupt the balance of creation, destiny chooses a “Vrushakarma” to restore order.

Director Karthik Dandu appears to have pushed the boundaries of mystical thrillers with this project. The glimpse hints at a unique narrative style and introduces a dark, supernatural world rarely explored on the Indian screen.

Naga Chaitanya has undergone a remarkable transformation for the role. Looking stylish and physically fit, the actor showcases impressive action sequences and intense screen presence, suggesting a performance filled with dedication and energy.

Actor Sparsh Srivastava appears menacing as the antagonist, delivering a chilling vibe. The glimpse also introduces key characters played by Meenakshi Chaudhary and Jayaram.

Technically, the film looks impressive. Cinematographer Regula D Herian captures stunning visuals that bring the mystical setting to life, while production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala creates an immersive world. The intense background score by Ajaneesh B Loknath further enhances the suspense.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra in association with Sukumar Writings, the film promises a thrilling blend of mystery, action, and supernatural elements.