Naga Shaurya’s ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ first look impresses

Young actor Naga Shaurya is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming action entertainer Bad Boy Karthik, directed by Ram Desina (Ramesh). Produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the Sri Vaishnavi Films banner, the film has already sparked excitement with its striking first look that highlights Shaurya’s intense transformation for the role.

The film has successfully wrapped up its shooting, and post-production work is progressing rapidly. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

Opposite Naga Shaurya, actress Vidhi will be seen playing the female lead. The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast, including acclaimed actors like Samuthirakani, Senior Naresh, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijay Kumar, and comedian Vennela Kishore, who is said to play a key role.

Bad Boy Karthik features a top-tier technical crew. Noted cinematographer Rasool Ellore is handling the visuals, while celebrated music director Harris Jayaraj returns to Telugu cinema with this project. Ramanjaneyulu is on board as the art director, and veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is overseeing the film's cut.

With a promising premise, an experienced crew, and Naga Shaurya in a powerful new avatar, Bad Boy Karthik is shaping up to be an action-packed treat for fans.