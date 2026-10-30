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Nagababu unveils title poster of ‘Mailu Rayi’

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The upcoming Telugu movie is a highly emotional love story and family drama helmed by Raghavardhan Kotla.

Nagababu unveils title poster of ‘Mailu Rayi’
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Nagababu unveils title poster of ‘Mailu Rayi’

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Actor, producer and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Member and AP Green Chairman Nagababu unveiled the title poster of the first production venture of Sri Hansika Peddireddy of Hansi Production titled Mailu Rayi.

The upcoming Telugu movie is a highly emotional love story and family drama helmed by Raghavardhan Kotla. This movie features young actors Jagan Yogiraju and Navya Chityala in the lead roles and Devi Prasad playing an important role. The movie also features Laxman Meesala, Pavan Ramesh, Sunandini and Anju Valguman.

Speaking at the event Nagababu complimented Hansika for supporting new talents and wished all the best to the whole team. He also hoped that Hansika will take inspiration from the successful female producers of Tollywood.

Producer Hansika shared that the film was already wrapped up and is in post production stage. Co-producer Tavitiraju Talachintala thanked Nagababu for unveiling the title poster.

Speaking about the release of the Teaser, songs and Traler the lead actor Jagan Yogiraju shared that they will be coming out soon. Director Kotla expressed confidence that the movie will relate to various sections of the audience.

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Mailu RayiNagababuTelugu CinemaHansi ProductionTollywood News
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