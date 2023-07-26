Nagarjuna casted for a role in Dhanush-Shekar Kammula project!

Kollywood actor Dhanush is busy with multiple projects in his plate. Among them, one of the movies is with sensible filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. It is a trilingual project and will be shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously.

The latest buzz in the industry circles is that Tollywood King Nagarjuna will be part of this crazy project. It is being said that Nagarjuna is approached for a special cameo in this as-yet-untitled film. However, there is no official update from the team regarding the same. Noted Tollywood producers Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are jointly bankrolling the project under the SVC LLP banner.