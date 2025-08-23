Nagarjuna in talks for romantic entertainer with ‘8 Vasanthalu’ director

King Nagarjuna, celebrated for his versatile entertainers and flair for encouraging new talent, seems to have multiple exciting projects lined up. The veteran star, who recently made impactful special appearances in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Dhanush’s Kuberaa, is once again back in the spotlight for his future ventures.

The actor has already confirmed that his milestone 100th film will be helmed by Kollywood director Ra. Karthik, with speculation rife that the project could be officially announced on his birthday, August 29, 2025. This announcement alone has built massive anticipation among fans eager to witness what promises to be a landmark film in his career.

Meanwhile, fresh buzz suggests that Phanindra Narsetti, the creative filmmaker behind acclaimed projects like 8 Vasanthalu, Madhuram, and Manu, is planning to collaborate with Nagarjuna for a romantic entertainer. Given Nagarjuna’s memorable success with love stories that earned him the title “Manmadhudu of Tollywood”, this potential pairing has sparked huge excitement.

Fans are already curious to see if the star will give his nod to Phanindra’s proposal. Known for experimenting with novel concepts and fresh narratives, Nagarjuna has often shown interest in projects that push boundaries. If this collaboration materializes, it could mark a refreshing new chapter in his filmography.

For now, all eyes remain on Nagarjuna’s decision as fans await official word on both ventures.