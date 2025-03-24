Live
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Aditya 369’ re-release gets postponed to April 4th
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s cult sci-fi time-travel film Aditya 369 is all set for a grand re-release in theaters. Originally produced by Sridevi Movies in 1991, the film is regarded as one of India’s most visionary futuristic movies.
Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is bringing back this classic in a digitally remastered 4K version with 5.1 sound mixing, ensuring a spectacular cinematic experience for both nostalgic fans and the younger generation.
Speaking about the re-release, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “Back in the day, Nandamuri Balakrishna amazed audiences with his dual roles as Sri Krishnadevaraya and Krishna Kumar. Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s brilliant vision turned Aditya 369 into an all-time classic in Indian cinema. We initially planned to re-release the film on April 11, but to ensure a wider reach in more theaters, we are now releasing it on April 4.”
With its intriguing time-travel concept and path-breaking storytelling, Aditya 369 remains a milestone in Telugu cinema. The re-release is expected to offer audiences an unforgettable visual treat on the big screen.