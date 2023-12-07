Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Periodic Spy thriller Devil Releasing Worldwide on December 29th

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film titled Devil. The film's tagline - The British Secret Agent raised curiosity. The film is directed and produced by Abhishek Nama.

The film’s teaser was released recently and it made us all to anticipate more from the film. The banger teaser promised a thrilling cinematic experience. The two songs from the album got good response among audience. Audience eagerly waiting to witness this exciting spy thriller in theatres.

Delighting the fans and movie lovers, makers today announced the film's release date with a striking poster. The film will be releasing worldwide on December 29th across Pan India in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Kalyan Ram is seen multiple looks on the poster and it is absolutely amazing. Makers are currently busy with the post production and promotional works. Team planning innovative promotions to attract audience.