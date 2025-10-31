  • Menu
Nandamuri Tejeswini Becomes Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers

Highlights

Nandamuri Tejeswini, daughter of Balakrishna and granddaughter of NTR, makes her debut as the brand ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, impressing fans with her elegance and charm.

Nandamuri Tejeswini, daughter of Balakrishna and granddaughter of NTR, is now the brand ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers.

This marks her first public appearance and continues her family’s legacy in culture and arts.

Tejeswini looked elegant and confident in the ad, winning hearts with her simple and graceful presence.

