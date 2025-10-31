Live
- 2nd T20I: Ball is coming out nicely in whatever format I am playing, says Hazlewood
- Indian Minorities Federation holds multi-faith prayers, first-of-its-kind 'unity walk' organised at Dal Lake
- PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut
- Smart Alternatives to Banks for Personal Loans
- Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months
- Martinelli ruled out of Burnley clash, Saliba’s participation in doubt
- Hyderabad Unites for Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas | Chiranjeevi Joins Event
- HC restores Vigilance cases against former ex-Kerala Cricket Association office bearers
- ‘Laayi Le’ from ‘The Girlfriend’ strikes a chord with listeners
- ‘Itlu Mee Edava’ promises youthful fun and heartfelt emotions
Nandamuri Tejeswini Becomes Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers
Highlights
Nandamuri Tejeswini, daughter of Balakrishna and granddaughter of NTR, makes her debut as the brand ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers, impressing fans with her elegance and charm.
Nandamuri Tejeswini, daughter of Balakrishna and granddaughter of NTR, is now the brand ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers.
This marks her first public appearance and continues her family’s legacy in culture and arts.
Tejeswini looked elegant and confident in the ad, winning hearts with her simple and graceful presence.
