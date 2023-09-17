'Nandi Film Award' in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah launch the logo

Bengaluru: The Nandi Award, which is given to those who have made outstanding contributions to the Telugu film industry, is now starting in Kannada as well. As the first part of it, the Nandi Award logo has been released. Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of the state, launched the logo and wished them the best.









The Karnataka Board of Film Commerce met the Chief Minister and unveiled the logo under the leadership of the Chairman of the Karnataka Board of Film Commerce Ba Ma Harish. Anita Reddy, Nityananda Prabhu, Padmavathy Chandrasekhar, Bhama Girish, Aiplex Girish and others were present on the occasion.







President Ba Ma Harish said that this decision was made after discussing with the friends of the film industry that the award should be given in the name of Nandi Namna Kannadada Hemme (Our Kannada's Pride). The award program will be organized in the month of November. Nandi Award is given every year to honor the artists who have achieved in the field of cinema.

Presently the Nandi Award logo has been released and the program outlines will be announced in the coming days. Ba Ma Harish, President of the Commercial Film Board said that it will be a direct award for Kannada cinema on the model of Filmfare and SIIMA.