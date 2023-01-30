Nani And Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Teaser Is All Raw And Rustic…

As promised the makers of Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara movie launched the teaser on social media and made us witness a glimpse of a complete raw action thriller. Not only in Telugu, the teaser is also launched in Tamil by Dhanush, Malayalam by Dulquer, Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and Hindi by Shahid Kapoor. Ahead of the teaser launch, there were many expectations on it due to the impressive digital promotions. The director kept his promise to show off the lead actor in a complete new avatar and made his fans ago aww with his deadly action in the teaser.

Coming to Telugu, ace director Rajamouli launched the teaser and also applauded the team for their amazing concept…

Loved the visuals of #Dasara's teaser. @NameisNani's massy makeover is impressive… Very good to see a debutant director create such an impact. The last shot is THOPE. All the best @odela_srikanth and the entire team..:) https://t.co/uuswovsvzH — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 30, 2023

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Loved the visuals of #Dasara's teaser. @NameisNani's massy makeover is impressive… Very good to see a debutant director create such an impact. The last shot is THOPE. All the best @odela_srikanth and the entire team".

Going with the teaser, it first introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

Along with sharing the teaser, Rakshit also wrote, "The teaser looks absolutely dense and deep. You command each frame with such style and versatility @NameisNani. Looking forward to witnessing the grandeur of Dasara on the big screen, my heartiest wishes to the entire team".

Dhanush sent his best wishes to the team by jotting down, "Here is the teaser of Dasara. My best wishes to the team. God bless. https://youtu.be/qrtcNKCc-fo ( Telugu ) https://youtu.be/cRKe0aKpV2w ( Tamil )".

While Keerthy Suresh also introduced Nani as Dharani and wrote, "This year #Dasara is in March! Dharani gaadu kodithe baddhal baashingaaley".

Dulquer shared the Malayalam teaser and wrote, "Wishing @NameisNani, @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @Navinnooli @SLVCinemasOffl and the entire team of #Dasara the very best !! Check out the Malayalam teaser https://youtu.be/7l0RmMKMvqg".

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor.

Casting Details of the movie:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

• Sajol Chowdhury

Dasara will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!