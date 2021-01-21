Nani Movie Heroine's Instagram Profile Hacked

Of late, cases of social media accounts of celebrities getting hacked are increasing. The latest victim is a Malayalam actress. Famous Mollywood actress Nazryia Nazim's Instagram account has been hacked. Some foreigners came live on her Instagram after hacking her account.

A live video of two persons walking on the road could be seen on her Instagram page much to the shock of the actress and her fans. The faces of those individuals were not visible but instead one could see only their shadows. Both of them were speaking in a foreign language. The actress shared about her account being hacked on her Instagram. "Some jokers have hacked my Instagram account. Please ignore if any of you have received any messages from my account," thus has appealed the actress to her followers.

Earlier, even actress Tabu's Instagram account was hacked. Prior to that, actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account was also hacked. It may also be recalled that Kannada singer Chandan Shetty fell prey to hacking with his insta account hacked.

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is very famous in Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries. She has married famous actor Fahad Fasil. Nazyria is currently working in a Telugu movie titled "Ante Sundaraniki". Nani is the lead actor in the movie. She has a big fan following in Kollywood too.