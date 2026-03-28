Nani’s bold strategy pays off





Suhas Sistu

Actor Nani made headlines recently with an unconventional promotional strategy for his upcoming film HIT 3. The actor surprised many by urging audiences not to watch the film if they did not like his production venture Court. The bold statement sparked curiosity and worked significantly in favor of Court, which opened strongly and went on to become a major success among small-budget films.

However, similar attempts by others in the industry have failed to replicate the same impact. Actor Priyadarshi adopted a comparable approach while promoting Mithra Mandali, but the film failed to take off at the box office. The disappointing response even led Priyadarshi to apologize to audiences during the promotions of his subsequent project Premanta.

Writer-producer Kona Venkat also echoed a similar sentiment during the pre-release event of Band Melam, stating that audiences need not watch his future projects if they did not like the film. Despite the strong statement, Band Melam ended up as a box-office failure, with minimal audience turnout.

Industry observers note that Nani’s success with this strategy stems from the credibility he has built over the years. Known as a “minimum guarantee” hero, his consistent track record earned audience trust, making his statement impactful. In contrast, similar tactics by others appeared forced and failed to resonate.

The trend highlights a key lesson for the industry—authenticity matters. While Nani’s approach felt organic, repeated imitations without the same credibility have struggled to connect with audiences, ultimately proving ineffective.