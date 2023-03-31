Nani's Dasara Movie OTT Release date and Platform FIxed

Dasara is a significant film in the career of Nani, where he stepped out of his comfort zone to portray the character of Dharani, and the film has received nationwide recognition. It recorded the best opening in Nani's career, with all advance shows sold out three days before the film's release.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 65 Crore and had an impressive pre-release business. After the sale of theatrical rights, the film is just Rs 1 Crore away from breaking even.

The digital streaming rights for Nani's Dasara have been acquired by the popular OTT platform Netflix for a whopping price of Rs 22 Crore. The film will hit the digital streaming platform after its successful theatrical run, although the exact date for streaming is yet to be announced by the makers. Usually, any movie is not allowed to hit the OTT platform until five weeks after its theatrical release.

The date for the film's OTT streaming will depend on its performance at the box office, and it is expected to be announced around the month of May. The film was shot by Sathyan Sooryan, with Santhosh Narayanan making his Tollywood debut as the background score and music composer. The music has been a huge success, and Naveen Nooli worked on the film's editing. Srikanth Odela co-wrote the story along with Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna P. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth produced the film jointly under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.