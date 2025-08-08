Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ First Look: Meet Jadal with Braids and Glasses

The makers of Nani’s upcoming flick ‘The Paradise’ released its first look on Saturday. They shared the poster on social media with the caption:

In the poster, Nani plays Jadal, sporting two braids and glasses, giving him a bold and intense look. Helmed by Odela Srikanth, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Paradise will be released in theatres worldwide on March 26, 2026, in multiple languages.