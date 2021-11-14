  • Menu
Nayanathara to turn as a cop for SRK?

Nayanathara & Shahrukh Khan
Nayanathara & Shahrukh Khan

We already knew that Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan is all set to star in a Hindi-Tamil bilingual film under the direction of Kollywood star director Atlee.

Tentatively titled Lion, rumors are rife that Nayanthara will be playing the role of an investigative cop in this flick. Touted to be a stylish action entertainer, Nayanthara was the first choice for the role but speculations were there that Nayanthara walked out of the project. But there is no truth in these rumors. SRK is playing a dual role as a father and son in this film. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in other crucial roles.

SRK's home banner Red Chillies Entertainments are bankrolling this project. More details regarding the project are still in pending.

