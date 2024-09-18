Nayanthara Sends Love and Birthday Wishes to Vignesh Shivan

South India’s beloved actress Nayanthara recently set social media abuzz with a series of romantic photos dedicated to her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, on his 39th birthday. Her heartfelt post, filled with love and admiration, captivated fans and followers alike.

In her touching Instagram post, Nayanthara shared a collection of intimate pictures with Vignesh Shivan. One image captures a tender moment where Nayanthara kisses Vignesh, while another features Vignesh lovingly kissing her forehead. Accompanying the photos, Nayanthara penned a heartfelt message:

"Happyyyy Birthday My Everything I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life, my uyir ulagam (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DACIBa9C7mg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9148610f-75fb-47d2-bc08-51d1cade9eb3





This affectionate tribute was met with equal sentiment from Vignesh, who reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with the simple yet profound caption, “My everything.”



The couple’s celebration took place in Dubai, where they had arrived a few days prior for the prestigious SIIMA Awards. For the occasion, Nayanthara opted for a chic black top paired with an olive-green jacket, while Vignesh kept it casual in a black T-shirt.

Their Dubai trip was not just about celebrating Vignesh’s birthday. At the SIIMA awards, Nayanthara was honored with the Best Actor award for her stellar performance in ‘Annapoorani.’ The couple was seen sharing a romantic moment on stage, with Vignesh giving Nayanthara a kiss on her forehead as she beamed with joy.

SIIMA has always held a special place for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. It was at one of these very awards functions several years ago that the couple officially announced their relationship, making the event a cherished milestone in their journey together.