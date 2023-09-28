Nayanthara starts her own cosmetic brand, names it ‘9 Skin’

Nayanthara is all over the news these days. Firstly, her new film “Jawan” has touched the 1000 crore mark and is still going strong. She has also made headlines as she revealed the faces of her twin sons today. The latest thing is, the actress has launched her own cosmetic brand today. Nayan has named the brand 9 Skin and the commercial of the same has also gone viral all over social media.

9 Skin is a beauty product and boasts of serums and creams. Nayan wanted to launch her own beauty brand for the longest time and has finally done that. A lot of money has also been pumped into this brand as per the news. Nayan makes big money and by the looks of it, she has invested it cleverly into the beauty business which is booming all over the world.