  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Nayanthara Turns 39 Here are the 12 highest-rated titles of the Jawan actress on IMDb

Nayanthara Turns 39 Here are the 12 highest-rated titles of the Jawan actress on IMDb
x
Highlights

Nayanthara made her acting debut two decades ago in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Manassinakkare, starring alongside Jayaram and Sheela

Nayanthara made her acting debut two decades ago in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Manassinakkare, starring alongside Jayaram and Sheela. Her notable performances through the years can be seen in films such as Ghajini, Chandramukhi, Rappakal, Jawan, Naanum Rowdydhaan, and Aramm, amongst others titles. Nayanthara will next be seen in Annapoorani The Goddess of Food where she will feature alongside Sathyaraj and K.S. Ravikumar.

Here are Nayanthara’s top 12 highest-rated titles on IMDb

Thani Oruvan - 8.4

1. Super - 8.1

2. Aramm - 7.7

3. Raja Rani - 7.6

4. Ghajini - 7.5

5. Maya - 7.5

6. Sivaji - 7.5

7. Manassinakkare - 7.5

8. Yaaradi Nee Mohini - 7.3

9. Imaikkaa Nodigal - 7.3

10. Kolamavu Kokila - 7.3

11. Billa - 7.3

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X