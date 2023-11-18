Nayanthara Turns 39 Here are the 12 highest-rated titles of the Jawan actress on IMDb

Live
Highlights
Nayanthara made her acting debut two decades ago in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Manassinakkare, starring alongside Jayaram and Sheela
Nayanthara made her acting debut two decades ago in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Manassinakkare, starring alongside Jayaram and Sheela. Her notable performances through the years can be seen in films such as Ghajini, Chandramukhi, Rappakal, Jawan, Naanum Rowdydhaan, and Aramm, amongst others titles. Nayanthara will next be seen in Annapoorani The Goddess of Food where she will feature alongside Sathyaraj and K.S. Ravikumar.
Here are Nayanthara’s top 12 highest-rated titles on IMDb
Thani Oruvan - 8.4
1. Super - 8.1
2. Aramm - 7.7
3. Raja Rani - 7.6
4. Ghajini - 7.5
5. Maya - 7.5
6. Sivaji - 7.5
7. Manassinakkare - 7.5
8. Yaaradi Nee Mohini - 7.3
9. Imaikkaa Nodigal - 7.3
10. Kolamavu Kokila - 7.3
11. Billa - 7.3
