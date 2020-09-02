Nayanthara's next film on OTT?

'Mookkutthi Amman', a devotional film which was scheduled to be released in May featured Nayanthara in the lead. With the pandemic throwing the film industry affairs into a tailspin, the next best option for the film is to get featured on OTT platform.

Already, a dozen films have been either screened or await a screening slot on the Net since May this year. Nayanthara, who commands a market independently was recently in the news taking a private jet to visit her mother in Kerala during the Onam festival. She had her beau Vignesh Sivan, with whom her marriage is about to be finalized anytime soon.

As many of her contemporaries failed to impress the audience, beginning with her contemporary Jyothika and her junior and fellow Keralite, Keerthy Suresh, people would wait and watch how the 'lady Superstar' of southern cinema would fare if her film takes the digital route.

Directed by R J Balaji, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh and rests itself solely on the star appeal of Nayanthara. Of course, the last few releases of the star have been well accepted and have also been dubbed and released in neighbouring territories also, which is what would keep the market enthused.